MP Ravindra Waikar Proposes 150-Foot National Flag At Jogeshwari’s Historic Ismail Yusuf College

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar | X - @RavindraWaikar

Mumbai North West MP Ravindra Waikar has urged the Maharashtra government to install a 150-foot-tall national flag on the campus of the historic Ismail Yusuf College in Jogeshwari (East).

In a letter to Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Waikar sought approval for the proposal, stating that the initiative was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

The proposed flag is expected to strengthen the spirit of patriotism among students and residents, Waikar said. He suggested that the flag be installed in an open area on the college campus through the Public Works Department (PWD).

As the existing flag-hoisting site at the college is located on elevated ground, a 150-foot flag could be visible from a distance of nearly one kilometre, according to the proposal.

Waikar has requested the Higher and Technical Education Department to issue the necessary no-objection certificate and grant approval for the project. He has also sought directions for the PWD to prepare a detailed proposal and expedite the work.

The MP said that funds for the project could be sought through the District Planning Committee. If funding is not made available through the committee or other government departments, he is prepared to finance the installation through his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds.

Waikar has urged the Higher and Technical Education Department to take an early decision on the proposal and ensure that the project is completed at the earliest.

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