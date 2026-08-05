Maharashtra CET Cell Begins College Preference Process For Five-Year LLB Admissions; First Seat Allotment On August 12

The Maharashtra CET Cell has opened the college preference window for five-year LLB admissions for the 2026–27 academic year | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 5, 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has commenced the centralised admission process for the five-year LLB programme for the academic year 2026–27. Candidates can submit their college preferences through the online option form from August 5 to August 7.

First Allotment Schedule

The first round of seat allotment will be announced on August 12. Candidates allotted seats will have to report to their respective colleges between August 13 and August 18 for document verification and confirmation of admission. August 15, a public holiday, has been excluded from the admission schedule.

The CET Cell said details of students who complete the admission process at colleges will be uploaded on the admission portal on August 19.

Registration Details

Registration for the five-year LLB centralised admission process was conducted from June 19 to July 17. The final merit list was declared on July 28, with a total of 18,305 candidates registering for admission to the programme.

The CET Cell has also provided another opportunity to candidates who appeared for the 2026 MHT-CET for the five-year law course but did not register for the admission process. Such candidates can register for the third round of admissions and the institutional-level round between August 5 and August 31.

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Candidates Advised

Candidates have been advised to submit their college preferences within the stipulated period and carefully review their choices, as the option form will be considered while allotting seats in the first round.

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