MHT CET 2026: Fake Documents Will Lead To Admission Cancellation, Legal Action, Warns CET Cell | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has warned that admissions granted on the basis of fake, forged, incorrect or misleading documents will be cancelled, and legal action will be initiated against the students concerned.

Institutions Directed to Verify All Candidate Documents

The CET Cell issued the directive in connection with the centralised admission process for professional undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2026–27. It said that institutions must verify all documents submitted by candidates during the admission process and take action wherever irregularities are found.

According to the notice, if documents submitted during the admission process are found to be fake, forged, fabricated or misleading during scrutiny, the admission of the concerned student will be cancelled immediately. The CET Cell has also directed institutions to initiate necessary legal proceedings against such candidates in accordance with the rules.

Reservation Category Claims Under Close Scrutiny

The directive is particularly relevant to admissions under various reservation categories, including orphan, defence, persons with disabilities (PwD) and minority quotas. Candidates claiming benefits under these categories are required to submit the prescribed supporting documents. Seats are allotted to eligible candidates on the basis of the merit list prepared after verification of the documents submitted.

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The CET Cell clarified that if a candidate is found ineligible for the reservation benefit claimed, or if any document is found to be incorrect, fake, fabricated or misleading, the candidate’s admission will be cancelled immediately. Necessary legal action will also be taken against the student as per the applicable rules.

Institutions have been instructed to verify the original documents of candidates before confirming their admissions. The CET Cell said that admissions should not be finalised without physically verifying the original documents. If an institution confirms an admission without proper verification and the documents are later found to be invalid, action may also be initiated against the institution.

The notice further stated that admission authorities must ensure that students are admitted only after completing the required document-verification process and following the prescribed guidelines. The CET Cell has directed all institutions and admission authorities to strictly implement the instructions.

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