Railways Install Barricades At Parsik Hill In CBD Belapur After Minor's Car Plunges 70 Feet Onto Tracks |

Navi Mumbai: Railway authorities have installed barricades at the hilltop on Parsik Hill in CBD Belapur, from where a car driven by a 17-year-old boy plunged nearly 70 feet onto the Belapur-Uran railway tracks last month, following a suggestion by the Belapur police to prevent similar accidents.

Barricades Aim To Prevent Accidents

The barricading has been undertaken to restrict access to the vulnerable stretch and prevent people from venturing too close to the edge. Police had pointed out that the spot was frequented by youngsters and couples who often sit at the hilltop and make reels, posing a potential risk of accidents.

An official from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) said the civic body had made preparations to install barricades before the railway authorities stepped in.

Railways Take Responsibility For Barricading

“We had made preparations for the barricading. However, the Railways approached us and informed us that the stretch falls under their jurisdiction and that they would carry out the work,” the official said.

A railway official said the decision was taken following the suggestion made by the Navi Mumbai Police and concerns over the possibility of similar incidents in the future.

Reel-Making At Hilltop Raises Concerns

“To avoid such accidents in the future, we decided to barricade the hilltop following the suggestion made by the Navi Mumbai Police. It was brought to our notice that several youngsters and couples visit the spot, sit on the hilltop and make reels. This poses a risk, and there was a possibility of similar accidents occurring in the future. Hence, the barricading was carried out,” the railway official said.

The move follows an incident on September 24, when a Honda City driven by the minor plunged approximately 70 feet from Parsik Hill onto the Belapur-Uran railway tracks near CBD Belapur railway station. The accident disrupted train services on the route for nearly three hours.

The Class 12 student, who sustained injuries to his head and hand, reportedly told the police that he had accidentally over-accelerated while negotiating a turn, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The car landed between the railway tracks, narrowly missing the overhead electrical wires. The damaged vehicle had to be dragged along the tracks with the assistance of fire brigade personnel, railway staff and local residents before it could be removed.

Following the incident, Belapur police invoked Section 154 of the Railways Act, 1989, which deals with rash or negligent acts that endanger the safety of railway passengers or others. Police had also booked an 18-year-old B.Tech student whose documents were allegedly used by the minor to purchase the second-hand car for Rs 1.90 lakh. The minor is also an accused in the case.

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