Maharashtra: 5 Killed As Car Crashes Into MSRTC Bus While Trying To Evade Pothole; Locals Protest Poor Road Conditions | VIDEO |

At least five people were killed in a head-on collision between a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and a car near Shindewadi Phata in the Majalgaon area of Beed district on Sunday. One person was reportedly left in critical condition.

Five killed in head-on collision

The accident occurred around 11 am at Shindewadi Cross Road on the Khamgaon-Pandharpur National Highway in Majalgaon tehsil, PTI reported. The occupants of the car, all residents of Majalgaon, were travelling to Tuljapur in neighbouring Dharashiv district to visit the Tulja Bhavani temple when their vehicle collided with an MSRTC bus coming from the opposite direction.

Visuals from the accident site show extensive damage to both vehicles. The front end of the state-run bus was severely damaged, while the car was left completely wrecked following the collision.

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Those who died have been identified as Omkar Mahadev Giri (24), Gajanan Mahadev Namdas (38), his son Samarth (11), Somnath Bade (23) and Anil Acharya (40), PTI reported.

Police officials reportedly said the speeding car lost control while attempting to avoid potholes on a bridge, leading to the head-on collision.

Locals stage road blockade over poor road conditions

Following the accident, locals expressed anger over the deteriorating road conditions, alleging that poor maintenance and unsafe road surfaces had contributed to the tragedy.

Furthermore, the residents staged a road blockade, claiming that low-standard construction and inadequate maintenance had left cracks and uneven surfaces along the highway, turning the stretch into an accident-prone zone.

The protest brought traffic to a standstill for several hours. However, senior police and district officials later arrived at the spot, pacified the protesters, and helped restore traffic movement on the stretch.

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