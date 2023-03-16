Railways announces special train between Mumbai & Gorakhpur | Representative pic

Railways will run a AC special train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Gorakhpur to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The details are as under:

05060 AC special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.45 hrs on 19.03.2023 and will arrive Gorakhpur at 00.30 hrs third day.

05059 AC special will leave Gorakhpur at 20.55 hrs on 17.03.2023 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 07.25 hrs third day.

*Composition:* 4 AC-2 Tier, 14 AC-3 Tier and Two Generator Vans.

*Halts:* Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Chitrakoot Dham, Banda, Ragaul, Bharwa Sumerpur, Kanpur Central, Aishbag, Badshahnagar, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad

*Reservation:* Bookings for special train no. 05060 on special charges will open on 16.03.2023 at all computerised reservation centers and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are advised to follow COVID appropriate behaviour for their and others safety.

Read Also Mumbai: Western Railway extends trips of three pairs of Special Trains