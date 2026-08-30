Railway Spitting, Littering Fine Doubled To ₹1,000 Under New 2026 Rules; Experts Stress Enforcement Over Penalties | AI

Mumbai: Spitting, littering or creating unhygienic conditions on railway premises will now attract a penalty of Rs 1,000, double the earlier maximum fine of Rs 500. The Centre has notified the Railway Premises (Penalty for Activities Affecting Cleanliness) Amendment Rules, 2026, tightening provisions aimed at improving cleanliness at railway stations. Those who fail to pay the penalty can also be produced before a competent court, which may impose a fine of up to Rs 2,000.

Non-Payment Of Fine May Lead To Court Action

The move comes as railway stations continue to struggle with spitting, littering and other activities that add to the burden on cleaning staff. With millions of passengers using stations every day, maintaining cleanliness remains a major challenge for railway authorities. The higher penalty is intended to act as a deterrent and encourage passengers to use railway premises more responsibly.

However, passenger representatives and commuters said that increasing the fine alone may not bring the desired change unless enforcement and awareness improve.

‘Fine Hike Alone Will Not Change Mindset’: Association

“Merely increasing the fine from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 will not solve the problem unless it brings a change in people’s mindset,” said Kailash Verma, secretary of the Railway Passengers Association. He said better facilities and cleaner, well-maintained stations could encourage responsible behaviour, similar to the experience at Metro stations.

“The real challenge is enforcement. Identifying and penalising someone who spits or throws garbage in a crowd of lakhs is not easy. Railways must focus on awareness, cleanliness and modern infrastructure alongside penalties. A fine can create fear, but lasting behavioural change requires better facilities and discipline,” Verma said.

Commuter Kanti Singh echoed the concern, saying higher penalties could act as a deterrent but catching every offender at crowded railway stations would remain difficult. “Along with penalties, the Railways should ensure cleaner stations, more dustbins and regular awareness campaigns. Passengers also need to take responsibility for keeping railway premises clean,” she said.

Railway authorities have already experimented with technology to tackle the problem. Central and Western Railways have used German nano-technology-based anti-spitting paint at heavily affected locations to discourage people from spitting and reduce the time and effort required for cleaning.

The latest rules add a stronger financial deterrent to such measures. But on Mumbai's crowded railway network, the effectiveness of the Rs 1,000 penalty will largely depend on whether the Railways can consistently identify offenders and enforce the rules.

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