Railway Minister visits Churchgate, takes stock of ongoing projects

Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Churchgate station for inspection on Friday and directed Western Railway (WR) officials to speed up work on ongoing projects.

During the inspection, female passengers told him about the rush on Mumbai local trains and requested for the introduction of more services. Vaishnaw asked authorities about the current status of 5th and 6th line projects and status of the communications-based train control system known as CBTC – an advanced signalling system that facilitates better traffic management and infrastructure control.

The position of a train is known more accurately using the system. “Vaishnaw conducted inspection of the various amenities at the station and took stock of the progress of various ongoing infrastructure projects. He also reviewed the passenger convenience facilities,” a senior WR officer said. Officials said the minister interacted with passengers regarding cleanliness at suburban railway stations, comfort and security during train travel and other issues they faced.

