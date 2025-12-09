Railway Loco Pilots Renew Demand For Scientific Duty-Hour Limits, Cite Safety Risks Amid IndiGo Crisis |

Loco pilots of Indian Railways have renewed their long-pending demand for scientifically defined duty-hour limits, warning that excessive fatigue poses a serious threat to railway safety. Their push comes even as the Centre takes a firm stance on airline pilot work hours following the ongoing IndiGo crisis.

Unions Say Discussions Still at Early Stage

A senior leader from a recognised railway union said that conversations on regulating duty hours remain “at a very initial stage.” Meanwhile, the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) accused the government of adopting what it termed a lenient approach toward private airlines while being strict with public-sector employees.

‘Government Kneels Before Private Corporations’: AILRSA

A representative of AILRSA criticised the contrast in treatment, saying:

“Worker agitations in public-sector units are routinely met with disciplinary action, chargesheets, or suppression under various black rules — all in the name of public convenience. But when large private corporations resist safety regulations, the government kneels before their diktats, even compromising system safety.”

Aviation Crisis Puts Spotlight on Fatigue Management

The aviation sector has been in turmoil after IndiGo failed to comply with mandatory pilot rest requirements under the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) and Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS) introduced in November, leading to massive cancellations and delays across the country.

A loco pilot from the Mumbai division, not authorised to speak publicly, said the ongoing aviation chaos mirrors what railway staff have endured for decades.

Railway Pilots Cite Global Benchmarks, Call for Scientific Rostering

Loco pilots have long argued for duty schedules rooted in scientific fatigue-management principles. The union highlighted global standards, such as:

Strict duty-rest norms in the European Union

Mandatory off-duty hours under the U.S. Hours of Service Act

Fatigue-management frameworks used in other advanced rail networks

AILRSA Seeks Clear Caps on Daily Duty Hours and Rest Periods

The association has urged Indian Railways to adopt a modernised work-hour framework that includes:

A six-hour duty cap per day

Predictable and fixed rest schedules

A minimum of 16 hours of rest after every shift

Weekly off-duty periods in addition to daily rest

Union members say these measures are essential to ensure alertness, reduce operational risks, and align Indian Railways with global safety norms.

