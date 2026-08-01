Railway Doctors Deliver Baby Aboard Shalimar Express At Amalner, Save Mother And Newborn |

Mumbai: Prompt action by the Railway Medical Team at Amalner Health Unit helped save a mother and her newborn after an emergency call was received from Train Shalimar super fast express. Doctors attended the pregnant passenger as soon as the train reached Amalner station and safely conducted the delivery at the wayside station, ensuring both mother and baby were stable before being shifted to a hospital.

Emergency Delivery Conducted at Amalner Station

The passenger, 25-year-old Asha Kumari Ray from Deoghar district in Jharkhand, was travelling from Surendranagar to Tatanagar when she went into labour. The emergency message was received while the train was on its journey. The medical team reached the station at around 5.20 am and found her in the active second stage of labour. A healthy baby boy was delivered safely. The team also completed the post-delivery procedure, including clamping and cutting the umbilical cord and ensuring the placenta was delivered without complications.

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The delivery was conducted by Dr. Vivek Ahire with assistance from the medical team at Amalner Health Unit under Mumbai Division. After initial treatment and stabilisation, both the mother and the newborn were shifted to the Rural Hospital at Amalner for further medical care.

The incident highlights the preparedness of Railway medical teams to respond to emergencies during train journeys. Their quick intervention ensured timely medical care, preventing possible complications and giving both the mother and her newborn a safe start.

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