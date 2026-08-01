CSSS Report Attributes Mira Road Bakri Eid Tensions To Administrative Lapses, Misinformation | AI

Mumbai: A fact-finding report by the Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS) has concluded that the communal tensions at the Poonam Estate housing complex in Mira Road ahead of Bakri Eid in May 2026 stemmed from administrative ambiguity, long-standing local grievances, outside mobilisation and misinformation, rather than the conduct of ritual animal sacrifice within the residential complex.

Long-Standing Resident Concerns Highlighted

However, the report notes that objections from some Hindu residents predated the 2026 controversy, dating back to at least 2019, and centred on concerns over hygiene, foul smell, visitors and the use of common spaces. Hindu organisations have rejected the findings, maintaining that preparations for animal sacrifice were underway within the housing society before police intervened.

The report, based on a fact-finding exercise conducted between May 30 and July 12, states that the immediate dispute revolved around the temporary housing of goats before Bakri Eid and not qurbani within the society premises. It says public discourse and social media portrayed the issue as involving slaughter inside the residential complex, a claim the fact-finding team said Muslim residents consistently denied.

Fact-Finding Team Consulted Multiple Stakeholders

The CSSS team, comprising Director Irfan Engineer, Mumbai for Peace member Sameer Wagle, retired IPS officer Sudhakar Suradkar and others, interviewed residents from both communities, housing society members, political and community representatives, police officials and municipal authorities, besides observing police-convened meetings with residents in July.

According to the report, Muslim residents said goats had been temporarily housed within the society for eight to ten years before Bakri Eid and maintained that ritual slaughter had never taken place there nor was it proposed in 2026.

Goats Shifted After Civic Action

The report states that police had reportedly granted permission for the temporary enclosure, while residents had also approached the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and the fire department. It says MBMC later dismantled the asbestos roof and bamboo framework of the enclosure citing fire safety concerns and directed that the goats be shifted. Around 48 goats were subsequently relocated to a designated ground in Naya Nagar.

CSSS said it could not establish the precise legal provision or municipal bye-law relied upon by MBMC to regulate or prohibit the temporary housing of goats. While noting that animal welfare, sanitation, transportation, fire safety and housing society rules may apply, it found no blanket legal prohibition on temporarily keeping goats in residential societies.

Report Calls for Clearer Regulatory Framework

The report criticised the lack of clarity surrounding permissions and enforcement, observing that any change in regulatory practice should have been communicated to residents well in advance. It also recorded that the Senior Police Inspector handling the matter had recommended that MBMC frame clear regulations governing the transportation and temporary management of animals during festivals.

CSSS further concluded that the involvement of outside organisations altered the nature of the dispute, although it said it did not examine criminal liability due to the absence of FIRs, CCTV footage and official orders.

Rejecting the findings, Gautam Ravaria, Konkan Pranth head of the Bajrang Dal, claimed he had witnessed preparations for animal sacrifice. "Hindu residents were concerned about animal remains and unhygienic conditions after the sacrifice. Police shifted three vehicles full of animals to the designated site. If there was no intention to conduct the sacrifice in the housing colony, the animals could have been taken there earlier," he said.

Among its recommendations, CSSS has urged MBMC and the police to issue multilingual festival guidelines, establish a single-window permission system, ensure impartial enforcement of laws, prevent interference by vigilante groups, strengthen local peace committees and improve civic infrastructure for animal markets and slaughter facilities.

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