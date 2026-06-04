Railway Board Orders 15-Day Nationwide Fire Safety Audit Of Pantry Cars After Serious Violations Surface

Railway officials inspect pantry car safety systems as Indian Railways launches a nationwide audit to address fire hazards | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 4: In a major move to strengthen passenger safety, the Railway Board has launched a 15-day nationwide inspection drive to identify and rectify fire safety lapses in pantry cars.

The special campaign, which began on June 2, will see joint teams from the Commercial, Mechanical and Electrical departments conducting detailed checks of pantry cars across all zonal railways.

The decision follows a recent fire safety review that uncovered several serious violations in pantry car operations.

Safety violations flagged

According to a Railway Board circular, inspectors found instances of unauthorised tampering with heating coils, use of higher-capacity coils in place of approved equipment, aluminium foil being placed beneath heaters, smoke detectors being covered, and unsafe electrical wiring.

In some cases, Fire Detection and Suppression System (FDSS) panels were found blocked by cartons, water bottles and other materials, reducing their effectiveness during emergencies.

Railway officials said such practices pose a significant fire risk and could hamper firefighting efforts in the event of an accident. The Board has directed inspection teams to thoroughly examine all pantry cars and ensure immediate corrective action wherever deficiencies are found.

Report sought by June 20

Strict disciplinary action has also been ordered against individuals responsible for violating safety norms.

The inspection drive comes as Indian Railways continues to upgrade safety systems across its network. Fire Detection and Suppression Systems have already been installed in pantry cars and power cars on several trains.

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However, officials stressed that technology alone cannot prevent accidents unless safety procedures are followed rigorously. A comprehensive report on the findings of the special drive has been sought by the Railway Board by June 20.

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