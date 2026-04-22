Indian Railways Launches 15-Day Pest-Control Drive In Pantry Cars After Complaints Of Cockroaches, Rodents

Railways begins nationwide pest-control drive in pantry cars after hygiene complaints | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 22: Acting on a surge in passenger complaints about insects and rodents in pantry cars, the Indian Railways has launched a 15-day special pest-control drive across trains with onboard catering services.

Complaints trigger action

The move follows multiple complaints received on the 139 helpline, where passengers reported cockroaches and ants in food, rodent movement inside pantry areas, and poor hygiene conditions.

Several such incidents have also surfaced on social media through videos and photos, drawing sharp criticism from commuters over food safety standards during travel.

Nationwide campaign underway

As per Railway Board directives, the campaign began on April 15 and covers all pantry cars and coaches equipped with mini-pantries. The initiative includes scheduled fumigation, pest control, and deep cleaning of pantry units.

Officials have been instructed to coordinate with the mechanical engineering department to ensure thorough sanitisation of each pantry car as per a fixed schedule.

Strict hygiene measures

During fumigation, all pantry equipment must be cleared, and food items, containers, and storage boxes are to be removed to prevent contamination. The Railways has also emphasised stricter monitoring of food storage practices, cooking processes, and waste disposal systems onboard.

IRCTC and reporting mandate

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has been directed to implement similar pest-control measures at its base kitchens, which supply food to trains.

Officials said detailed reports on action taken for each train and kitchen must be submitted to the Railway Board within seven days after the campaign ends.

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Focus on passenger safety

Railway authorities have termed the drive “highly urgent”, stressing that it aims to improve passenger experience by ensuring clean and safe food. However, frequent travellers say the real test will be consistent enforcement beyond the campaign period.

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