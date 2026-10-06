Railway Board Flags One-Minute Gap Between Train Announcements, Orders Review Of Passenger Information Systems | AI

Mumbai: The Railway Board has flagged instances where announcements for two trains scheduled to arrive on the same platform were made with just a one-minute gap, raising concerns over passenger confusion and safety during peak hours. It has now directed a review of the coordination between the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) and the Integrated Passenger Information System (IPIS), which automatically provides train-related announcements and display information at stations.

Issue Found During Inspections

The issue came to light during inspections of railway stations across the country, according to Railway Board Member Vivek Kumar Gupta. Officials found that announcements for two trains on the same platform were sometimes being made within a minute of each other. Such closely timed announcements can confuse passengers, particularly at crowded stations, as commuters may rush towards the platform or board the wrong train.

Most stations have IPIS linked with NTES, with the latter providing real-time train information used for automated announcements about arrivals and departures. The Railway Board has asked the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) to make necessary changes to NTES to address the issue. Software modifications have also reportedly been carried out in the IPIS systems at some stations.

Mumbai Stations Under Review

The Railway Board has now asked all zones including Central Railway and Western Railway to review the IPIS systems installed at their stations in Mumbai. The exercise will be carried out in coordination with the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and CRIS.

The objective is to ensure that information generated by NTES and displayed or announced through IPIS remains synchronised. Officials have been asked to undertake necessary technical changes so that announcements for trains arriving on the same platform are not generated at dangerously close intervals.

The move assumes significance for Mumbai, where several suburban and long-distance stations witness heavy passenger movement, especially during peak hours. Accurate announcements and display information are crucial to prevent confusion and ensure smoother passenger movement on crowded platforms.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/