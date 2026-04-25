RailOne Ticketing App Users Stuck As Wallet Money Cannot Be Withdrawn To Bank Accounts | File Pic

Mumbai: The newly launched RailOne ticketing app is drawing complaints from passengers who say money loaded into its wallet is getting stuck, with no option to withdraw it back to their bank accounts. The issue has surfaced as more commuters use the app for Tatkal bookings, where speed is crucial to secure confirmed tickets.

Unused balance trapped after failed bookings

Many users preload money into the RailOne wallet to avoid delays during the narrow Tatkal booking window. However, when tickets remain unconfirmed or bookings fail, the unused balance stays locked in the wallet. At present, the app only allows the amount to be reused for future bookings, leaving passengers with no immediate way to access their own funds.

Mahesh Raj Dubey, a commuter from Bhayandar, said nearly ₹20,000 is stuck in his wallet. “I cannot withdraw it and can only use it for ticket bookings. Right now, I don’t have travel plans, so such a large amount being locked is a problem,” he said. Another user, Krishna Narayan, pointed out that the RailOne wallet does not sync with existing balances on the IRCTC platform. “I already have money in my IRCTC account, but it cannot be transferred or reflected here. There is also no withdrawal option,” he said.

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Railway official raises issue with CRIS

Officials acknowledged the concern. A senior Central Railway official said the matter has been taken up with the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), which manages railway digital platforms. The CR has asked CRIS to examine the feasibility of introducing a withdrawal facility in the app.

The issue is significant as digital payments become central to railway ticketing, especially for high-demand Tatkal bookings. Without a refund or withdrawal option, passengers risk locking substantial amounts in the system, raising concerns over user convenience and financial flexibility. Many commuters are now urging authorities to fix the gap quickly to ensure trust in the new platform.

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