Palghar FRA Beneficiaries Can Now Register For AgriStack Farmer IDs In Major Digital Inclusion Move | AI

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a significant step toward inclusive digital agriculture, beneficiaries of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in Palghar district can now register for Farmer IDs under the AgriStack platform. This development addresses a long-standing issue where FRA farmers—often listed under the “Other Rights” column in 7/12 land records—were previously unable to access the system.

The initiative is the result of a coordinated effort between the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the Tribal Research & Training Institute (TRTI), and the AgriStack Directorate. A dedicated workflow has now been introduced to ensure that all eligible forest land title holders are properly recognized and integrated into the digital agriculture ecosystem.

Simple Registration Options

Eligible farmers can register through multiple channels:

Online via the official web portal

Through the “Farmer Registry MH” mobile application available on the Google Play Store

By visiting a nearby Common Service Center (CSC) or contacting the local Gram Revenue Officer (Talathi)

Three-Step Registration Process

The process has been designed to be simple and accessible:

e-KYC Verification: Farmers authenticate their identity using Aadhaar via OTP or biometric verification and enter basic details.

Land Linkage: Applicants select their category—FRA forest land title holder or occupant with FRA rights.

e-Sign Completion: Consent is provided through Aadhaar OTP, after which a registration number is sent via SMS.

Transparent Verification System

To ensure accuracy, the system uses a Name Match Score (NMS) to compare Aadhaar details with land records:

Scores above 80 are approved instantly

Scores between 21 and 80 are reviewed by the Gram Revenue Officer

Scores below 20 undergo detailed verification by both the Gram Revenue Officer and the Tehsildar

Once approved, Farmer IDs are generated within 24 to 48 hours and sent directly to the farmer’s registered mobile number.

Wide Range of Benefits

The Farmer ID serves as a digital identity card, enabling access to numerous benefits:

Direct application for government schemes such as PM-Kisan

Faster transfer of subsidies and financial assistance

Easier access to bank loans and Kisan Credit Cards

Secure digital land records to reduce disputes

Real-time weather updates and crop advisories

Faster crop insurance claim processing

Access to market prices to ensure fair sales

Digital training and modern farming guidance

Additionally, farmers can use the Update Farmer Request (UFR) feature to modify their land details as needed.

Administration’s Appeal

Palghar District Administration has launched an awareness campaign urging all eligible FRA beneficiaries to register and take advantage of the system.

District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar emphasized that the initiative ensures forest land title holders are no longer excluded from digital and financial benefits, marking a major step toward equitable agricultural development in the region.

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