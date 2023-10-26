Raigad's True Son Enchants Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar With His Melodies During Navratri

Pandit Umesh Chaudhary |

Pandit Umesh Chaudhary, a true son of Raigad, captivated the audience with his soul-stirring classical vocals during a festival in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Known for infusing musical energy into the hearts of his listeners, Pandit Umesh Chaudhary's performance was a highlight of the event.

Pandit Umesh Chaudhary, who dedicated over two decades to honing his craft, showcased his mastery of classical singing at the Navratri festival in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The festival gathered renowned experts in the realm of music, with its inauguration graced by the presence of Reverend Swami Vishnupadanandaji Maharaj. The festival culminated with a mesmerizing performance by Pandit Shubhadatai Paradkar, a distinguished classical vocalist in India.

Pandit Umesh Chaudhary has long been an inspiration to budding artists, having graced stages across the nation with his musical prowess. Despite his extensive experience, he remains humble, approachable, and always eager to assist others. His profound affection for vocal instruments is evident in his music. He has consistently exerted sincere efforts to foster musical talent at the grassroots level, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music.

About Pandit Umesh Chaudhary

Trained in classical music under the guidance of Jaipur Atrauli Gharana maestro Aslam Khan for nearly a decade, Pandit Umesh Chaudhary holds a 'Music Wizard' degree from the All India Gandharva College. His deep understanding of the nuances of classical music, as well as his dedication to the field, is evident in every note he sings. It is no wonder that he was a prominent guest at this prestigious festival.

Pandit Umesh commenced the program with a soulful rendition of "Ban Thanka" in the Kedar raga, followed by a lively performance of "Chatur Sughar Baiya." He further delighted the audience with "Tarana" and "Taril Tuj Ambika," concluding the program with the devotional bhajan "Hari Bhajanavin Kaal Kaadhu Nako Re." Accompanied by Shri. Datta Gogate on tabla and Shri. Jayat Neralkar on harmonium, Pandit Umesh Chaudhary's performance was a delightful experience for the fans of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The festival attendees, including seasoned veterans, showered Pandit Umesh Chaudhary with applause, acknowledging that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had indeed been enraptured by the melodious voice of Raigad.

