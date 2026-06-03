Raigad's Chaul-2 Becomes First MSEDCL Branch To Achieve 100 Per Cent Smart Meter Installation For All Consumers

MSEDCL officials celebrate the successful completion of smart meter installation for all 1,570 electricity consumers in the Chaul-2 service area | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, June 3: The Chaul-2 branch office under MSEDCL's Alibag-1 subdivision has become the first branch office in Raigad district to achieve 100 per cent smart meter installation, with all 1,570 electricity consumers in its jurisdiction now equipped with smart meters.

The achievement comes as MSEDCL continues its large-scale smart meter rollout across Maharashtra. The Konkan Regional Division has installed the highest number of smart meters in the state, with over 4.3 million meters deployed so far, while the Bhandup Circle has crossed the milestone of 1 million installations. Under the Pen Circle in Raigad district, MSEDCL operates four divisions, 17 subdivisions and 105 branch offices.

Smart meters offer real-time monitoring

According to MSEDCL officials, smart meters provide consumers with accurate and real-time electricity consumption data through a mobile application, eliminating the need for manual meter readings and reducing billing errors. The technology also enables consumers to monitor their electricity usage and plan consumption more efficiently.

“Smart meters are transforming the power sector by ensuring transparency, accuracy and greater consumer empowerment. Consumers can track their electricity usage in real time, receive accurate bills and benefit from lower tariffs during designated hours. The successful completion of 100 per cent smart meter installation in the Chaul-2 area is a significant milestone and reflects the positive response from consumers,” said Sanjay Patil.

Officials said domestic consumers can avail tariff concessions on electricity consumed between 9 am and 5 pm. As a result, nearly 3.4 lakh electricity consumers in Raigad district have collectively received electricity bill rebates amounting to Rs 2.83 crore so far.

Benefits for consumers and utilities

MSEDCL stated that smart meters also help power utilities curb electricity theft, detect meter tampering, minimise billing discrepancies and improve load management through real-time consumption data. The technology enables quicker identification of faults and more efficient power distribution planning.

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The milestone was achieved through extensive consumer awareness campaigns conducted by Devrat Pawar and the staff of the Chaul branch office. The project was completed under the guidance of Dhanraj Bikkad and Tayade. Patil congratulated the officers and employees involved for successfully completing the initiative.

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