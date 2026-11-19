Raigad Youth Festival 2026-27 To Showcase Young Artists' Talent In New Panvel, With Winners Eyeing National Event In Delhi | Sourced

Mumbai: Young artists from Raigad district will get an opportunity to showcase their talents at the District-Level Youth Festival 2026-27, being organised in New Panvel on Thursday as part of the selection process for the national-level event scheduled to be held in Delhi in January 2027.

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The festival is being organised jointly by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, Maharashtra, the District Sports Officer's Office and the Raigad District Sports Council. It aims to promote the overall development of young people, preserve India's cultural traditions, encourage artistic talent and strengthen national integration.

The district-level event will be held at Adyakrantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Vidyalaya, run by the Maharashtra Education Society, in Sector 6, New Panvel. The inauguration is scheduled for 11 am on Thursday.

The festival is part of a series of district, divisional and state-level competitions being conducted across Maharashtra to select the state's representative contingent for the National Youth Festival 2026-27, organised by the Union government in Delhi.

The inauguration will be attended by Anandi Patil, vice-chairperson of the governing council of Maharashtra Education Society, Pune; national youth award recipient Tapasvi Gondhali; Raigad Additional Collector Sachin Dhole; District Information Officer Manoj Suman Shivaji Sanap; social worker Nilesh Mhatre; and Rachana Patil, principal of Vasudev Balwant Phadke Vidyalaya.

District Sports Officer Prakash Wagh said the festival would provide young artists from Raigad with a platform to showcase their abilities and participate in the selection process for higher-level competitions.