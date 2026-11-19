BMC Clears 650-Metre Footpath On Vile Parle East's MG Road, Removes 14 Structures Under 'Pedestrian First' Campaign |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cleared a 650-metre stretch of footpath on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Vile Parle East to make it safer and more accessible for pedestrians under its ‘Pedestrian First’ campaign.

Eight Unauthorised Structures And Six Licensed Stalls Removed During Drive

During the drive conducted on Wednesday, the BMC's K-East ward removed eight unauthorised structures and six licensed stalls after completing the required legal procedures. The action was aimed at removing obstructions and ensuring smooth pedestrian movement.

Mahatma Gandhi Road is among the five priority roads identified under the campaign due to heavy pedestrian traffic. The stretch connects important locations, including schools, a Jain temple, a business park, a cinema hall and a municipal garden. It also serves as an important east-west link.

"Clearing the footpath will improve pedestrian safety and make daily commuting easier for residents," said a senior civic official.

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