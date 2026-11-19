Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Directs BMC To Install Eco-Friendly Chimney At Bhandup Crematorium, Improve Facilities |

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has directed the BMC to urgently address issues at the Gujarati Hindu Crematorium in Bhandup (West). Considering residents demands, she instructed officials to install an eco-friendly tall chimney using municipal funds to help reduce air pollution.

BMC Officials Asked To Improve Basic Facilities And Address Residents' Complaints

During a meeting chaired by Tawde, officials were also directed to improve basic facilities, maintain cleanliness, address environmental concerns at the crematorium, and ensure that residents' complaints are resolved promptly. Former MP Manoj Kotak pointed out that the organisation managing the crematorium had donated valuable land free of cost for public use.

He said the BMC had prepared a development estimate of Rs. 2.70 crore but had asked the organisation to contribute Rs. 90 lakh. He urged the civic administration to reconsider the demand, highlighting the organisation's contribution and the crematorium's important role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking note of the issue, Tawde directed officials to cancel the July 2026 circular requiring the organisation to pay one-third of the project cost and issue a revised circular. She also directed officials to expedite the inauguration of the Param Vir Chakra Garden developed in Mulund (West), through CSR funds. Tawde further instructed the appointment of a caretaker agency to ensure the garden's regular maintenance, security and upkeep.

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