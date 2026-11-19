Mumbai Hit-And-Run: 45-Year-Old Woman Killed After BMW Hits Her On Western Express Highway Near Bandra; Santacruz Jeweller Arrested, Granted Bail | File Pic

Mumbai: A 50-year-old jeweller was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident in which a woman was killed after being hit by a BMW car on the Western Express Highway near Bandra West in the early hours of November 16.

BMW Allegedly Knocks Down Woman On Western Express Highway

According to the police, the incident took place around 12.50 am near electric pole No. 23 on the northbound carriageway of the Western Express Highway. The driver of an unidentified blue BMW allegedly knocked down a woman, aged approximately 40, and fled the spot without stopping to help her.

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Following the incident, Bandra Police registered an FIR under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 134(a) and 134(b) of the Motor Vehicles Act. During the investigation, police examined statements of witnesses and CCTV footage from the area. A search was subsequently conducted by the crime detection team, leading to the identification and arrest of the accused, Parag Kuvarsinh Chheda (50), a jeweller and resident of Santacruz West.

The accused was produced before a court on November 17, following which he was remanded to judicial custody. His lawyer subsequently filed a bail application, and the court granted him bail. Meanwhile, the deceased woman's relatives were traced and identified her as Fatima Nasir Khan (45), a resident of Kasaiwada, Kurla West. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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