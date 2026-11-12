Raigad Wildlife Rescue: Rare Two-Headed Red Sand Boa Rescued From Gorakshanath Temple Premises In Dhalghar Village, Mangaon

The non-venomous red sand boa was safely rescued by wildlife volunteers and forest officials before it could reach the busy Mumbai-Goa highway | File Photo

Mangaon, November 12, 2026: A rare red sand boa, commonly known as the two-headed snake, was rescued from the premises of the Gorakshanath temple at Dhalghar village in Mangaon taluka on Thursday, following the timely intervention of local residents, forest officials and a wildlife rescuer.

The snake was spotted slithering across the paver blocks in the temple courtyard by local resident Sagar Tetgure and teacher Mahendra Jangam. They immediately alerted the Forest Department and Shantanu Kuveskar, a wildlife researcher and honorary wildlife warden for Raigad district.

Snake Found Near Mumbai-Goa Highway

Following the alert, Kuveskar, his associate Milind Khade and forest guard Gorakh Dahiphale rushed to the spot. During an inspection, they found that the snake had emerged from a pipe near the temple's compound wall and was moving towards the adjoining Mumbai-Goa highway, posing a risk of being run over by vehicles.

Kuveskar subsequently carried out the rescue operation with the assistance of the forest guard and local residents. The snake was safely captured and released into a suitable natural habitat nearby. Being a burrowing species, it quickly disappeared into the soil and leaf litter after being released.

Why It Is Called A Two-Headed Snake

The red sand boa is a non-venomous snake that predominantly lives underground. It is commonly called a two-headed snake because its blunt, rounded tail resembles its head.

Rescuer Appeals For Wildlife Protection

Speaking about the rescue, Kuveskar said wildlife was safest in its natural habitat and that increasing human interference and habitat degradation were forcing several species to venture close to human settlements.

"Instead of harming or killing wild animals when they are spotted near residential areas, people should ensure that they are rescued safely and released into their natural habitat. Sagar Tetgure's alertness and timely response are commendable," he said.

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He urged residents not to attempt to handle or harm wild animals they encounter and instead immediately contact the Forest Department or trained snake rescuers and wildlife rescue volunteers.

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