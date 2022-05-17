Raigad: Two bikers on 45 days expedition to honor Indian national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana', as part of Azadi Ki Amrit Parikrama

Two bikers from Raigad District of Maharashtra, Prasad Chaulkar and Abhijit Singh Kohli, are on a 45 days expedition to honor the Indian national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. They are visiting all the places mentioned in the national anthem during the expedition, by riding their bike for around 11,000 km covering 18 states and 5 union territories (UTs). They are on the expedition as part of the Azadi Ki Amrit Parikrama.

'Azadi Ki Amrit Parikrama', is a concept of patriotism and promoting social awareness of Road Safety and Injury Prevention by Dr. Sagar Galwankar, an Emergency Medicine Expert and CEO of INDUSEM (India USA Emergency Medicine Council).

Earlier, Chaulkar and Kohli had completed the first Parikrama in November 2021. They had driven their motorbikes through 12 states of India covering 7000 km and promoted Historical monuments printed on New Indian Currency Notes.

Continuing the Azadi Ki Amrit Parikrama, they started their 45 days journey from Panvel on April 20, 2022, and are visiting places mentioned in National Anthem such as Punjab, Sindh (Border), Gujrat, Maratha, Dravid (South India), Utkal (Odisha), Banga (Bengal), Vindhya (Mountain Range in Madhya Pradesh), Himachal, Yamuna and Ganga (Rivers) and promote history and tradition of India to the world.

While speaking to FPJ, Chaulkar said that they have already reached Vishakhapatnam on May 15 and they are starting the further journey. “We also visited Munabao in Rajasthan or Sindh Border, the India-Pakistan border as we cannot go to Sindh. We have already covered 14 states and we will return to Maharashtra via Goa by June 2 to 3,” he said.

Prasad and Abhijit have Achieved the India Book of Records and Havard World Record London for Azadi ki Amrit Parikrama - A Motorcycle Ride to Monuments Printed on Indian Currency Notes such as Rani ki Vav, Red Fort, Sanchi Stupa, Konark Sun Temple, Hampi, and Ellora Caves.

While Kohli is a businessman and a YouTuber, Chaulkar is an International Medal winner Martial Arts player and trainer. Both share the same passion of biking and exploring places.

The concept is to ride a total of 75 days in this Amrit Mahotsav year to celebrate 75 years of Independence, promoting India Tourism, Incredible India, Dekho Apna Desh, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Road Safety and Injury Prevention.

They have planned the third and last part of the Parikrama in August 2022. Azadi Ki Amrit Parikrama will end on August 15, 2022 somewhere in Delhi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 07:45 PM IST