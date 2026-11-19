Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announces plans to upgrade Shrivardhan beach facilities following its Blue Flag certification for 2026-27 | X - @InfoRaigad

Raigad, November 19, 2026: Uniform food stalls run by local vendors, improved parking facilities and better sanitation are among the measures planned at Shrivardhan beach following its Blue Flag certification for the 2026-27 season.

The administration is also looking to develop nearby tourist destinations to capitalise on the international recognition and generate employment for local residents.

'ब्ल्यू फ्लॅग' मानांकन मिळाल्यानंतर श्रीवर्धन समुद्रकिनाऱ्यावर स्वच्छता, सुरक्षितता, पर्यटक सुविधा आणि स्थानिक रोजगार निर्मितीवर भर देण्यात येणार आहे. स्थानिक व्यावसायिकांना स्टॉलमध्ये प्राधान्य देऊन पर्यटन विकासाला चालना देणार – महिला व बालविकास मंत्री आदिती तटकरे. #BlueFlag https://t.co/MgjSYgl5Ru — जिल्हा माहिती कार्यालय,रायगड-अलिबाग (@InfoRaigad) November 19, 2026

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced the plans at a review meeting held at the district collector's office in Alibag on Thursday.

She said the certification had brought Shrivardhan into the international tourism spotlight, but maintaining the recognition would require sustained efforts to meet standards of cleanliness, safety and visitor amenities.

Uniform Stalls And Better Amenities

With tourist footfall expected to rise, the administration will focus on parking, sanitation and other basic facilities. Local entrepreneurs will be given preference for food stalls along the beach, which will follow a uniform design.

Tatkare said the increase in tourism should benefit local businesses, including hotels, small shops, fishermen and vendors, through new livelihood opportunities.

She also credited residents' participation in cleanliness initiatives for Shrivardhan securing the first position in cleanliness in the Konkan division.

Rs 4 Crore Earmarked For Development

The tourism department has earmarked Rs 4 crore for the beach's development, of which Rs 1.44 crore has been sanctioned. The minister said the government was pursuing the release of the remaining amount and would also seek additional funding from the Union Tourism Ministry.

The tourism development plan extends beyond the beach, with facilities proposed at Mulgav, Jivana and Aaravi. Work on a planetarium and the Peshwa memorial in Shrivardhan is also nearing completion, she said.

Three Beaches Receive Blue Flag Certification

Shrivardhan in Raigad and Ladghar and Guhagar in Ratnagiri have received the international Blue Flag certification for the 2026-27 season. The recognition is given to beaches meeting prescribed standards of environmental management, water quality, cleanliness, safety and tourist facilities.

Tatkare said the focus would be on ensuring that tourism expansion did not come at the cost of environmental conservation and that local communities benefited from the development.

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District Collector Kishan Jawale, Zilla Parishad CEO Neha Bhosale, Superintendent of Police Aachal Dalal, Zilla Parishad vice-president Madhukar Patil and other officials attended the meeting.

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