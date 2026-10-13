Raigad Shed Collapse: 20–25 Workers Feared Trapped Or Injured After Warehouse Construction Site Structure Crumbles In Mankivali, 3 Critical | Video | File photo

Mumbai: Around 20 to 25 workers are feared to have been trapped or injured after a shed collapsed at a construction site near Mankivali village in Khanapur taluka of Raigad district on Tuesday morning. Three of the injured workers are reportedly in critical condition.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to preliminary information, construction work was underway at a logistics warehouse when the shed at the site suddenly collapsed, bringing down the structure on workers engaged in the work.

Three workers whose condition was reported to be critical were to be shifted to MGM Hospital for further treatment.

A search and rescue operation was underway at the site to ascertain whether any more workers remained trapped beneath the collapsed structure. The operation was being conducted under police protection by the volunteers of HELP Foundation.

Further details about the cause of the collapse and the total number of injured workers are awaited.