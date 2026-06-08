Raigad Selected As 'Model District' Under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission; Workshop On June 9 In Panvel | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Raigad district has been selected as a “Model District” under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), and an inaugural workshop to accelerate the implementation of digital healthcare services will be held on June 9 at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel.

Workshop Objective & Leadership

The workshop, organised by the Public Health Department in accordance with the guidelines of the National Health Authority (NHA), Government of India, aims to strengthen the adoption of digital health systems across the district. The initiative is being implemented under the guidance of Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar and Minister of State Meghana Sakore-Bordikar.

Officials said the Model District initiative seeks to expand digital healthcare services, improve transparency and efficiency in healthcare delivery, and make health services more accessible to citizens. Raigad currently has 383 government health facilities, all of which have implemented ABDM-enabled Hospital Management Information Systems (HMIS). Efforts are also underway to encourage private healthcare institutions to adopt ABDM-compliant digital systems and become active participants in the state's digital health ecosystem.

Statewide ABDM Achievements

Across Maharashtra, more than 7.12 crore ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) IDs have been generated under the mission. The state has also registered 96,210 healthcare professionals in the Healthcare Professional Registry (HPR) and 34,964 healthcare facilities in the Health Facility Registry (HFR). Health record linkage activities have begun in 10,607 healthcare facilities, resulting in the integration of over 2.38 crore health records.

Around 650 participants, including senior state health officials, government medical officers, private practitioners, representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and other healthcare stakeholders, are expected to attend the workshop. Sessions will focus on digital health records, ABHA ID generation, HFR and HPR registration, and the broader objectives of the ABDM programme.

Senior officials from the National Health Authority, including its Chief Executive Officer and Director, will attend the event. Several top Maharashtra health officials, including the Principal Secretary and Secretary of the Public Health Department, the Commissioner of Health Services and Mission Director of the National Health Mission, and heads of various health sector departments, are also scheduled to participate.

Officials believe Raigad’s selection as a Model District marks an important step in Maharashtra’s digital health transformation and could provide a framework for similar initiatives across other districts in the state.

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