Navi Mumbai-Chipi Direct Flight Connectivity Likely Before Independence Day, Minister Nitesh Rane Holds Talks |

Mumbai: Efforts are underway to launch direct air connectivity between Navi Mumbai and Chipi before Independence Day, with Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane holding a key meeting with airline operator Fly91 to expedite the process and strengthen air connectivity to the Konkan region.

Focus on Ganesh Festival Season

The meeting, held at Mantralaya on Monday, focused on the early commencement of the Navi Mumbai–Chipi route and preparations for additional flight services during the upcoming Ganesh festival season, when thousands of Konkan natives travel to their hometowns.

Fly91 Chief Executive Officer Manoj Chacko participated in the discussions, during which various operational and logistical requirements for launching the service were reviewed. Rane assured the airline of full support from the state government to facilitate the early rollout of the route.

Additional Flights During Ganeshotsav

The minister also discussed the need for additional flights during Ganeshotsav to accommodate the expected surge in passenger traffic. The proposed increase in flight frequency is expected to provide significant relief to Konkan-bound travellers and tourists, reducing travel time and easing pressure on road and rail transport.

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Officials said the launch of the Navi Mumbai–Chipi air service would considerably improve connectivity between Sindhudurg and major cities across the country. Enhanced air access is expected to boost tourism, trade and investment in the coastal region while creating new opportunities for local businesses.

Minister's Confidence

Rane expressed confidence that improved aviation infrastructure and connectivity would accelerate the overall development of the Konkan region. He said the proposed service would not only benefit residents but also strengthen the region’s position as an emerging tourism and economic destination.

The discussions are being viewed as a significant step toward improving regional connectivity ahead of the opening of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and meeting the growing travel demands of Konkan residents, particularly during peak festive seasons.

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