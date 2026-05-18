Raigad Public Trust Office Urges Registration Of Rare Manuscripts Under ‘Gyan Bharatam’ Campaign

Authorities in Raigad have appealed to public trusts to help preserve historical manuscripts and archival records through the ‘Gyan Bharatam’ initiative | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 18: The Public Trust Registration Office, Raigad Division, has appealed to public trusts across the district to actively participate in the Centre’s nationwide ‘Gyan Bharatam’ campaign by registering rare manuscripts, ancient scriptures, copper plates and archaeological records preserved in their possession.

Campaign aims to preserve historical records

The campaign, launched by the Central Government, aims to identify, officially document and preserve historically significant manuscripts and archival material from across the country.

Officials said Maharashtra possesses a rich historical and cultural legacy, but the registration of manuscripts in the state remains comparatively low when compared to several other states.

According to the administration, many religious, social and family-run public trusts in Maharashtra are custodians of valuable handwritten texts, rare books and historical records, making their preservation and documentation essential.

Trusts urged to register rare manuscripts

Trustees, presidents, secretaries and managers of all public trusts in Raigad district have therefore been urged to come forward and register any such material available with them.

“The ownership of the manuscripts and records will remain with the respective trusts, and only their national-level documentation will be undertaken under the campaign,” the administration clarified.

Officials have appealed to interested institutions and individuals to contact the Public Trust Registration Office, Raigad Division, for completing the registration process of manuscripts and archaeological records.

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Helpline details shared for assistance

For assistance, the office can be contacted on helpline number 02141-222462 or through email at acc.rg-mh@gov.

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