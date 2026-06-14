Raigad Police Raid Alibag Residential Society; Two Booked For Cannabis Consumption, Foreign National Faces Visa Case | Image source: Vihar Wikipedia/Twitter

Navi Mumbai: A pre-dawn raid by the Raigad Police at a high-profile residential society in Saral village of Alibag taluka on Sunday resulted in the booking of two men for allegedly consuming cannabis and a Ukrainian national for overstaying her visa.

The case has been registered at Mandwa Coastal Police Station under Sections 8(c), 20(b) and 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and Section 23(a) of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

According to police, acting on specific intelligence, a joint team of the Local Crime Branch (LCB), Raigad, and Mandwa Coastal Police Station raided Room No. B-06 of the Inner Circle Society at Saral in the early hours of June 14. During the operation, officers found a group of people allegedly partying inside the premises.

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Police said two individuals were found smoking cannabis-filled paper rolls. They were identified as Sunil Baliram Chawla (69), a resident of Inner Circle Society, Saral, and Harendra Singh Mangal Singh (65), a resident of Worli, Mumbai.

A search conducted in the presence of panch witnesses led to the seizure of cannabis-filled paper rolls, a partially burnt cannabis cigarette and a lighter. Police recovered approximately three grams of cannabis from the spot.

Both accused were subsequently booked under the provisions of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

During verification of documents of persons present at the premises, police found a Ukrainian woman whose visa had expired on June 12, 2026. As she allegedly failed to produce valid documents authorising her continued stay in India, a case was registered against her under Section 23(a) of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. Further inquiry into her immigration status is in progress.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Raigad Superintendent of Police Aanchal Dalal, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Shivthare and Alibag Sub-Divisional Police Officer Maya More. The raid was led by Local Crime Branch Police Inspector Milind Khopade and Mandwa Coastal Police Station in-charge Somnath Lande along with officers and personnel from both units.

Raigad Police appealed to citizens to cooperate in the fight against narcotics. “Citizens are requested to immediately inform the nearest police station or the Raigad Police Control Room if they receive any information regarding the consumption, sale or storage of narcotic substances. The identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential,” police said.

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