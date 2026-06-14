'Children Beyond Geopolitics': Mumbai Dialogue Condemns Minab School Attack, Calls For Protection Of Innocent Lives | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: A public dialogue in memory of 168 innocent children killed on February 26 in a missile attack on a school in Minab, Iran at the outbreak of the US-Isreal-Iran war, was organised at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai on Sunday. The dialogue 'Solidarity with Minab: Children Beyond Geopolitics' was organised by Qalamkar Parishad, giving an universal message of human sympathy, peace; and condemning killings of unarmed people, including kids, women and professionals from field like medical and journalism.

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The forum emphasizing that the lives of children must be protected above international warfare, conflicts and geopolitics. The dialogue saw renowned speakers including Dr Majeed Menon, senior supreme court advocate and former MP; Kumar Ketkar, senior journalist and former MP; columnist Sudheendra Kulkarni, Major defence expert, Major GD Bakshi and Dr Mohammad Hossain Ziaee Nia, deputy leader of Supreme leader of Iran in India, among others.

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Advocate Menon remembered that in Iran, it was early morning when a bomb suddenly struck a school with over 160 children, resulting in the tragic deaths of innocent students, further stating that India should have condemned the attack on Iran, but expressed disappointment that India did not do so.

While Ketkar said it is not only the children in Iran, but across the world regions hit by conflicts and war that the unarmed innocents lose their lives. "We remember the killing of Minab school children, but forget mentioning of the entire women volleyball team which was killed in the attack. We thought after World War II and formation United Nations, the principle of war will change, but unfortunately it hasn't," he added.

The forum asserted that a child's life is not a battlefield and lives lost should be beyond politics and borders. The event also exhibited the artwork of school children in solidarity with Minab school tragedy. The children killed in the US-Iran attack on the Iranian school were between the age of 7 to 12 years.

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