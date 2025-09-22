 Raigad Police Bust Illegal Sheep Fight Gambling Racket; Case Registered Against 77 Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRaigad Police Bust Illegal Sheep Fight Gambling Racket; Case Registered Against 77 Accused

Raigad Police Bust Illegal Sheep Fight Gambling Racket; Case Registered Against 77 Accused

Out of the 77 accused, 75 were detained on the spot, while two prime accused – Imran Qureshi from Kurla, Mumbai and Atiq Sheikh from Pune – managed to escape and remain absconding. Notices have also been served to 75 under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
The rescued sheep in police custody |

Raigad police have registered a case against 77 accused after raiding an illegal gambling racket where sheep were forced into fights for betting. The raid, conducted at Tiger Goat Farm in Godav village under Pali police station limits on Sunday led to the seizure of cash, gambling material, sheep and vehicles worth Rs 1,37,30,300

According to officials, a joint team of Pali Police and the Local Crime Branch, Alibag, acted on a tip-off and raided the premises around 11:30 p.m. Police said the accused were conducting sheep fights in violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the Maharashtra Gambling Prohibition Act, 1887.

77 Accused Detained On Spot

Out of the 77 accused, 75 were detained on the spot, while two prime accused – Imran Qureshi from Kurla, Mumbai and Atiq Sheikh from Pune – managed to escape and remain absconding. Notices have also been served to 75 under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

FPJ Shorts
'Bohot Garv Hai...': Ishaan Khatter Expresses Excitement On His Film Homebound's India’s Oscar Entry
'Bohot Garv Hai...': Ishaan Khatter Expresses Excitement On His Film Homebound's India’s Oscar Entry
Mumbai Guide: Explore THESE 6 Aesthetically Pleasing And Underrated Locations In City Of Dreams
Mumbai Guide: Explore THESE 6 Aesthetically Pleasing And Underrated Locations In City Of Dreams
Worldwide Spending On AI Is Expected To Be Nearly $1.5 Trillion In 2025: Report
Worldwide Spending On AI Is Expected To Be Nearly $1.5 Trillion In 2025: Report
Viral Video: JCB Used To Stir Dal Makhani In Giant Pot; Leaves Netizens Disgusted
Viral Video: JCB Used To Stir Dal Makhani In Giant Pot; Leaves Netizens Disgusted

Police Inspector Hemlata Sherekar of Pali Police Station led the action under the supervision of senior officers including the Superintendent of Police, Raigad (Alibag), Additional SP, and SDPO Roha Division.

Read Also
15 Injured As Bus Rams Into Vehicle On Mumbai-Nashik Highway Near Raigad Nagar
article-image

Animal Used For Gambling

Raigad SP Anchal Dalal said, “Using animals for gambling and forcing them into fights is an act of cruelty and a punishable offence. Strict action will be taken against anyone indulging in such activities.”

The investigation is being carried out by PSI S.M. Nikam of Pali Police Station. Authorities have appealed to the public to report any such incidents to the Raigad Police Control Room, helpline 112.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Guide: Explore THESE 6 Aesthetically Pleasing And Underrated Locations In City Of Dreams

Mumbai Guide: Explore THESE 6 Aesthetically Pleasing And Underrated Locations In City Of Dreams

First Look Of Maharashtra's Tallest Murti In Mumbai, Khetwadi Chi Aai; See Photos

First Look Of Maharashtra's Tallest Murti In Mumbai, Khetwadi Chi Aai; See Photos

Mumbai News: 7- 8 Cars Collide At Mulund Toll Plaza, Causing Heavy Congestion, No Injuries Reported...

Mumbai News: 7- 8 Cars Collide At Mulund Toll Plaza, Causing Heavy Congestion, No Injuries Reported...

'BJP Workers Wanted To Watch India-Pakistan Match': Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Over Timing Of PM...

'BJP Workers Wanted To Watch India-Pakistan Match': Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut Over Timing Of PM...

Raigad Police Bust Illegal Sheep Fight Gambling Racket; Case Registered Against 77 Accused

Raigad Police Bust Illegal Sheep Fight Gambling Racket; Case Registered Against 77 Accused