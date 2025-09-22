Raigad Police Bust Illegal Sheep Fight Gambling Racket; Case Registered Against 77 Accused

The rescued sheep in police custody |

Raigad police have registered a case against 77 accused after raiding an illegal gambling racket where sheep were forced into fights for betting. The raid, conducted at Tiger Goat Farm in Godav village under Pali police station limits on Sunday led to the seizure of cash, gambling material, sheep and vehicles worth Rs 1,37,30,300

According to officials, a joint team of Pali Police and the Local Crime Branch, Alibag, acted on a tip-off and raided the premises around 11:30 p.m. Police said the accused were conducting sheep fights in violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and the Maharashtra Gambling Prohibition Act, 1887.

77 Accused Detained On Spot

Out of the 77 accused, 75 were detained on the spot, while two prime accused – Imran Qureshi from Kurla, Mumbai and Atiq Sheikh from Pune – managed to escape and remain absconding. Notices have also been served to 75 under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Police Inspector Hemlata Sherekar of Pali Police Station led the action under the supervision of senior officers including the Superintendent of Police, Raigad (Alibag), Additional SP, and SDPO Roha Division.

Animal Used For Gambling

Raigad SP Anchal Dalal said, “Using animals for gambling and forcing them into fights is an act of cruelty and a punishable offence. Strict action will be taken against anyone indulging in such activities.”

The investigation is being carried out by PSI S.M. Nikam of Pali Police Station. Authorities have appealed to the public to report any such incidents to the Raigad Police Control Room, helpline 112.