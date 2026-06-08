Raigad Paediatricians' Association Organises Seminar 'Parenting In Changing Times' On June 13 |

In response to the growing challenges faced by parents in today's rapidly changing social environment, the Raigad Paediatricians' Association has organised a special seminar and interactive discussion on the theme "Parenting in Changing Times" on June 13.

Date, Venue & Target Audience

The event will be held from 11 am to 1 pm at Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagruha in Panvel and is aimed at helping parents and teachers better understand the issues confronting children and adolescents in contemporary society.

Organisers said factors such as rapid urbanisation, industrialisation, intense academic and social competition, the growing influence of social media on teenagers, rising substance abuse among children, behavioural issues and increasing incidents of violence have left many parents concerned and uncertain about how to navigate modern parenting challenges.

Seminar Moderator

The seminar will be moderated by renowned paediatrician, communicator, speaker and author Dr Amol Annadate.

The panel of experts includes Dr Nishikant Kotwal from Nagpur, Dr Jayant Pandharikar from Amravati, Dr Chandrashekhar Dabhadkar from Mahad, Dr Suchit Tamboli from Ahilyanagar and Dr Neelima Bhandarkar from Panvel.

Topics to Be Covered

The experts will share their insights on parenting, adolescent behaviour, mental health and the impact of changing social dynamics on children.

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Following the panel discussion, participants will have an opportunity to interact directly with the experts and seek clarification on parenting-related concerns during a question-and-answer session.

Appealing to parents and teachers to attend the programme in large numbers, chief organiser Dr Chitra Kulkarni and event coordinator Dr Jay Bhandarkar said the seminar aims to equip families and educators with practical guidance to address the challenges faced by children growing up in an increasingly complex and digital world.

The organisers have urged all parents and teachers to participate in the programme and benefit from the expert guidance being offered at the seminar.

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