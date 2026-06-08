KDMC Organises Massive Cycle Rally On International Cycling Day To Promote Green Future & Sustainable Living |

Kalyan: Marking International Cycling Day and World Environment Day, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), in association with the city police and B.K. Birla College, organised a large-scale cycle rally that witnessed enthusiastic participation from hundreds of cyclists across Kalyan and Dombivli on Sunday.

Theme & Awareness Campaign

Held under the theme “Cycle for a Greener Tomorrow, Save the City”, the rally formed part of KDMC’s ongoing awareness campaign, “KDMC Steps Towards Sustainability & Safety for Society Buildings,” aimed at promoting environmental conservation, healthy living and sustainable urban practices.

The Kalyan leg of the rally was flagged off from the B.K. Birla College campus by KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal, while the Dombivli rally commenced from H.B.P. Santshreshtha V. Sawalaram Maharaj Sports Complex in the presence of Padma Shri awardee Gajanan Mane and corporator Ranjana Penkar. The event attracted cyclists from various age groups, including students, fitness enthusiasts, environmental activists and children.

Commissioner's Opening Remarks

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Goyal lauded the rapidly growing fitness culture in Kalyan-Dombivli and highlighted the increasing popularity of cycling, running and morning walks among residents.

“An encouraging shift towards fitness is visible across the city. More citizens are adopting cycling, running and walking as part of their daily routine. This trend not only contributes to healthier lifestyles but also supports environmental sustainability by reducing dependence on motorised transport,” Goyal said.

Cycling as Urban Solution

He further urged citizens to incorporate cycling into their daily lives as a practical solution to rising pollution levels, traffic congestion and other urban environmental challenges.

The commissioner also elaborated on KDMC’s ongoing sustainability campaign, which focuses on creating environmentally responsible and safer residential communities. Under the initiative, special emphasis is being placed on seven key areas, including waste management, solar energy adoption, rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, tree plantation, electrical safety audits and fire safety measures.

Campaign Momentum & Society Participation

According to civic officials, the campaign has already gained momentum across the city through a series of awareness programmes and stakeholder engagement activities. Several reputed housing societies have hosted seminars and workshops aimed at encouraging residents to adopt scientific and sustainable practices within their communities.

Prashant Bhagwat Nodal Officer for the cycling initiative, said six successful awareness seminars have already been conducted in prominent residential complexes. The objective, he noted, is to foster a culture of environmental responsibility and sustainable development among citizens.

Fit India Pledge

As part of the programme, participants were also administered the Fit India Movement pledge, encouraging them to adopt healthier lifestyles and actively contribute towards building a cleaner and greener city.

The rally saw participation from several prominent cycling groups, including Kalyan Cyclists Group, Dombivli Cyclists Group, Bike Port Cyclists Group, Evergreen Cyclists Group, Palava Cyclists Group, Hirakani Women’s Cycling Club, Pedal Republic Cycling Club and Cycle Sakhi Group Dombivli, among others.

Dignitaries at Kalyan Event

Several dignitaries attended the Kalyan event, including Dr Naresh Chandra, Director of B.K. Birla College; Harish Dubey, Senior Vice-Principal; corporator Kiran Bhangle; former corporator Pramila Patil; Dr Tanuja Wayale; KDMC Garden Superintendent Sanjay Jadhav; city brand ambassador Dr Prashant Patil; Dr Ashwin Kakkar of Vaishnavi Maternity Hospital; and Deputy Engineer Bhagwat Patil from the Electrical Department.

The Dombivli programme was attended by Padma Shri Gajanan Mane, corporator Ranjana Penkar, Executive Engineer Jitendra Shinde, Assistant Commissioner Prasad Thakur, Deputy Engineer Jitendra Patil, along with representatives of several social organisations and civic stakeholders.

The rally concluded with a strong message advocating sustainable mobility, environmental responsibility and healthier living, reinforcing KDMC’s broader vision of creating a cleaner, greener and safer urban future for residents of Kalyan-Dombivli.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/