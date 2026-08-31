Raigad Paddy Farmers Can Register For Government MSP Procurement Scheme From September 1

Paddy growers in Raigad have been advised to complete online registration before taking their produce to authorised procurement centres | AI Generated Representational Image

Raigad, August 31, 2026: Paddy farmers in Raigad district have been urged to complete their online registration at designated paddy procurement centres to avail themselves of the benefits of the government's Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement scheme.

The registration window will remain open from September 1 to October 15, 2026, said Dr Ravindra Shelke, in-charge district supply officer, Raigad.

MSP Procurement Scheme

Under the MSP procurement scheme, farmers can sell their produce to government-authorised procurement centres at the assured price, ensuring they are not forced to sell paddy below the government-declared support price.

The scheme is a Central government initiative and has been implemented in Maharashtra under the decentralised procurement system since the 2016-17 season. The state has established procurement centres for paddy and other coarse grains to ensure farmers can benefit from the MSP.

Farmers intending to sell their paddy to the government under the scheme must complete online registration at the procurement centre before selling their produce.

Registration Requirements

Officials said farmers must provide a bank account linked to their Aadhaar number for registration. They must also have a Farmer ID generated through the AGRISTACK platform.

Shelke appealed to paddy growers to complete the required formalities within the registration period and ensure they are registered before taking their produce to the procurement centres.

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The administration has urged farmers not to wait until the last date and to complete the registration process in advance to avoid difficulties in availing themselves of the MSP scheme.

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