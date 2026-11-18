Participants will receive practical exposure to rope-based rescues, casualty evacuation and emergency response techniques | Representational Image

Raigad, November 17, 2026: The Sahyadri Wildlife Protection Social Organisation (SVRSS), a registered non-governmental organisation based in Raigad, will organise a mountaineering rescue training camp at Sambe village in Roha taluka on November 22.

The one-day programme aims to familiarise participants with technical rescue techniques used in challenging terrains and high-risk situations. The training will cover rescue operations in mountainous and difficult-to-access areas, highline and rope-based rescue systems, and rescue operations in high-rise buildings.

Training In Technical Rescue Techniques

Participants will also be trained in casualty evacuation techniques, including the safe extraction of injured persons from difficult locations. Demonstrations on the use of rescue equipment and safety systems will form an integral part of the programme.

The sessions will be conducted under the guidance of expert trainers, with practical demonstrations to help participants understand how rescue operations are planned and executed on the ground.

Camp Open To Public

The organisation has invited its members, volunteers and members of the public to participate in the camp. The training is open to all those interested in learning about rescue operations and gaining practical exposure to technical rescue methods.

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The initiative aims to build awareness and improve preparedness among volunteers and citizens who may be required to assist during emergencies in mountainous or other challenging locations.

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