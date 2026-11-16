Raigad: Massive Blaze Engulfs Oil Manufacturing Unit In Maharashtra's Uran; Firefighting Ops Underway | Video |

A massive fire broke out at a warehouse belonging to Platinum Logistics Solution India in Veshvi village near Uran in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday.

According to preliminary information, the blaze erupted around 10 am at the facility, which is reportedly a soybean oil manufacturing unit.

The fire spread rapidly, engulfing a large portion of the warehouse. Videos showed thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

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Massive Flames Engulf Warehouse

Visuals from the scene show flames engulfing the warehouse, with dense smoke billowing into the air. According to initial reports, materials stored inside the facility, including chemicals, have been burnt in the blaze.

However, the nature and quantity of the stored materials, along with the extent of damage, have not yet been officially confirmed.

CIDCO Fire Brigade Rushes To Spot

Following information about the incident, personnel from the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) fire brigade rushed to the location and launched firefighting operations.

According to the latest available information, firefighting operations were underway.

Further details regarding the incident and firefighting operations are awaited.