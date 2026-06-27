Raigad: Korlai Revives Centuries-Old Rain Prayer Tradition Amid Delayed Monsoon

Residents of Korlai carried the statue of St Anthony in a traditional procession, praying for rain amid the delayed monsoon | File Photo

Mumbai, June 26: As the monsoon continues to falter, residents of Korlai—a picturesque coastal village in Raigad famed as one of the world's last surviving pockets of Indo-Portuguese Creole—have turned to faith, reviving a centuries-old tradition of praying for rain.

On Thursday, villagers gathered for a solemn procession through Korlai's narrow lanes, carrying the statue of St Anthony and praying for relief from the prolonged dry spell. Led by Parish Priest Father Bonaventure Nunes, the procession reflected a long-standing Christian custom of invoking divine intercession during times of environmental distress.

Tradition Rooted In History

For Korlai, near Revdanda, however, the prayer walk was more than a religious observance. It was a living expression of a cultural identity that has survived for over four centuries.

Perched on a hill overlooking the Arabian Sea, Korlai is renowned for its unique Indo-Portuguese Creole language—locally known as Kristi or Korlai Portuguese—which continues to be spoken by many villagers despite the passage of time. Linguists regard it as one of the rarest surviving Portuguese-based Creole languages in the world.

The village traces its origins to the 16th century, when the Portuguese established a strategic outpost after capturing Korlai Fort. Standing guard over the mouth of the Kundalika River, the fort witnessed fierce battles between the Portuguese and the Marathas and remains a powerful reminder of the Konkan coast's turbulent colonial history.

Faith And Heritage Endure

While Portuguese political authority disappeared centuries ago, its cultural and religious imprint remains deeply rooted in Korlai's Catholic community.

"Today, Korlai remains a living testament to this remarkable historical fusion. The villagers have actively preserved their distinctive language, customs and Catholic faith across generations," said history enthusiast Godfrey Pimenta.

Religious feasts, processions and community devotions continue to shape village life, blending centuries-old Portuguese traditions with local Konkani culture. The annual prayers for rain, passed down through generations, illustrate how faith and heritage remain inseparable in Korlai.

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As uncertain skies continue to test farmers and coastal communities across Maharashtra, Korlai's quiet procession offered a poignant reminder that in this historic village, hope is carried not only in prayers for rain but also in a cultural legacy that has withstood the test of time.

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