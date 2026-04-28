Raigad Job Fair: Mahad To Host Employment Drive For Unemployed Candidates On April 30

Unemployed youth to attend Mahad job fair featuring company interviews and apprenticeship openings | AI Generated Representational Image

Mahad, April 28: A Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Job Fair will be organized on April 30, 2026, at the Veer Murarbaji Deshpande Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Mahad for unemployed candidates across the district.

The job fair is being jointly organized by the District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre, Raigad-Alibag, and the ITI Mahad, informed Assistant Commissioner M. U. Pawar.

Wide range of candidates eligible

Candidates with qualifications ranging from SSC, HSC, ITI, diploma and engineering graduates to other degree holders will have the opportunity to participate. Recruitment for vacancies and apprenticeship positions from reputed companies in the district will be conducted through on-the-spot interviews.

How to apply online

Interested candidates who have registered on the official portal can apply online by visiting https://rojgar.mahaswayam.gov.in. Applicants must log in under the Job Seeker section, update their educational details, and select the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Job Fair option to apply for relevant vacancies based on their qualifications.

Entrepreneurship guidance also available

In addition to job opportunities, the fair will also provide guidance on various loan schemes offered by government corporations to support aspiring entrepreneurs and promote self-employment.

Details of available vacancies are accessible on the same website. Authorities have urged maximum participation from unemployed youth to benefit from this initiative.

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Helpline for applicants

For assistance with online applications, candidates may contact the office at 02141-222029 or reach out to clerk-typist M. B. Vakhare at 9421613757.

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