Raigad Issues Heatwave Alert As Temperatures Cross 40°C, Experts Warn 2026 Among Hottest Years | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: The Raigad district administration has issued a heatwave alert as temperatures across parts of the district and state have crossed 40°C, with experts warning that 2026 could be among the hottest years in India due to the impact of the 'Super El Nino' phenomenon.

Temperatures may exceed 45°C in some regions

According to the India Meteorological Department, rising sea surface temperatures linked to Super El Nino are expected to disrupt weather patterns, potentially affecting the monsoon and sharply increasing summer intensity, with temperatures in some regions likely to exceed 45°C.

As per IMD criteria, a heatwave in coastal regions is declared when the maximum temperature exceeds 37°C for two consecutive days. A rise of 4.5°C to 6.4°C above normal is classified as a heatwave, while an increase of more than 6.5°C is termed a severe heatwave, which can be life-threatening.

Symptoms include no sweating, dizziness, nausea

The administration has warned that heatstroke is a medical emergency and urged citizens to remain vigilant for symptoms such as extremely high body temperature without sweating, dizziness, headache, nausea, dry and reddened skin, intense thirst, reduced urination, and irritability or lethargy in children.

Residents have been advised to stay hydrated by drinking at least 3–4 litres of water daily and consuming natural fluids like lemon water, buttermilk and coconut water. Citizens have also been urged to wear light cotton clothing, avoid stepping out between 12 pm and 3 pm, and use protective gear such as caps, scarves and sunglasses.

No alcohol, caffeine, carbonated drinks

The advisory recommends avoiding heavy, protein-rich and non-vegetarian food, along with stale or exposed food items. It also cautions against alcohol, caffeinated beverages and carbonated drinks due to the risk of dehydration.

The administration has further advised residents to keep homes cool by drawing curtains during the day and ensuring ventilation at night, while taking special care of the elderly and children.

Highlighting social responsibility, officials have urged citizens to keep water for birds and ensure pets are kept in shaded areas with adequate hydration.

Officials added that the increasing intensity of summer is linked not only to natural climatic patterns but also to factors such as industrialisation and deforestation, stressing the need for environmental conservation.

In case of any health emergency, citizens have been asked to seek immediate medical assistance or call the 108 ambulance helpline.

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