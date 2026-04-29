Farmers Complete One Year Of Sit-In Outside CIDCO Bhavan, Allege Complete Apathy By Authorities | AI-generated

A year after launching an indefinite sit-in outside CIDCO Bhavan in Belapur, farmers and project-affected persons have alleged continued apathy from authorities, with none of their key demands addressed.

Demands related to land and compensation

The protest, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), began on April 28, 2025, to press for long-pending issues related to land allotment and compensation. As the agitation completed one year on Tuesday, participants expressed growing frustration over what they described as complete neglect by CIDCO and the state government.

According to protest leaders, the matter has been raised thrice in the state Legislative Assembly. However, they claim that no concrete steps have followed. Agitators have also criticised CIDCO’s recent statement that the 12.5% land allotment scheme is in its final stage, despite many eligible project-affected persons yet to receive plots.

"Rubbing salt into our wounds": Mhatre

“This announcement has only added to our grievances. It is like rubbing salt into our wounds,” said protest leader Ramchandra Mhatre.

To mark the anniversary, a gathering was organised at 2 pm on Tuesday outside CIDCO Bhavan, with organisers appealing to farmers, project-affected families and local residents to participate in large numbers.

Demand cancellation of scheme charges

Several affiliated organisations, including CITU, All India Kisan Sabha, All India Democratic Women’s Association and DYFI, have been supporting the agitation since its inception.

The protesters have reiterated a set of key demands, including cancellation of charges linked to the 12.5% land scheme, immediate disbursal of enhanced compensation, withdrawal of a Government Resolution issued in September 2024, return of deducted plots, a halt to demolition drives on houses built out of necessity, and expedited distribution of land under the scheme.

With no resolution in sight even after a year, discontent among farmers and project-affected communities continues to intensify.

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