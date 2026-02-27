Raigad Imposes Timed Heavy Vehicle Ban On Alibag–Revdanda Route Amid Holi Weekend Rush |

Navi Mumbai: Heavy vehicles will be barred on the Alibag–Kurul–Sahan–Bypass–Revdanda stretch during peak hours from February 28 to March 2, as the Raigad district administration rolls out special traffic measures to prevent congestion during the Holi and Dhulivandan weekend rush.

The restrictions, issued by the District Collector, Raigad–Alibag, will remain in force daily from 9 am to 12 noon and 5 pm to 7 pm due to ongoing cement concreting work on the Revdanda–Alibag Road. Authorities expect a significant surge in traffic towards the Konkan region as the festival coincides with Saturday and Sunday, leading to an extended holiday.

According to the District Traffic Branch, Raigad, heavy vehicles will not be permitted on the Alibag–Kurul–Sahan–Bypass–Revdanda route during the specified hours. Commuters heading towards Konkan via the Mumbai–Goa Highway have been advised to use the Khopoli–Pali–Nizampur–Mangaon–Mahad route, especially as frequent bottlenecks are reported between Indapur and Mangaon.

Tourists travelling to Revdanda and Murud have been urged to take alternative routes via Nagothane–Bhise Ghat–Roha–Chandera–Revdanda–Murud or Kolad–Roha–Chandera–Revdanda–Murud to avoid delays. Advisory signboards will be installed at Wadkhal, Nagothane, Kolad, Roha, Revdanda and Murud to guide motorists.

To manage the anticipated rush, the traffic department has deployed four officers, 70 traffic police personnel, 50 Home Guards and 50 volunteers from social organisations at key junctions along the Mumbai–Goa Highway and other arterial roads including Wadkhal–Alibag–Revdanda–Murud, Karjat and Khopoli. Additional staff from local police stations will also be pressed into service.

A Raigad police official said, “With Holi, Dhulivandan and the weekend coinciding, a large number of vehicles are expected to head towards the Konkan region. We have imposed timed restrictions on heavy vehicles and deployed additional manpower to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent long snarls.”

Authorities have appealed to citizens to follow traffic advisories, use designated alternative routes and cooperate with police personnel to ensure a safe and hassle-free journey during the festive period.

