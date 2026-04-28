'Raigad Gears Up For Census 2027 With First-Ever Digital Data Collection Via Mobile App', Says Collector Kishan Jawale

The Raigad district administration has initiated preparations for the upcoming Census 2027, in accordance with directives from the Government of India. | FP Photo

The Raigad district administration has initiated preparations for the upcoming Census 2027, in accordance with directives from the Government of India.

First-ever digital data collection through mobile app

District Collector and Principal Census Officer Kishan Jawale announced that, for the first time, data collection will be conducted digitally through a mobile application.

This will be the 16th Census in the country’s history and the 8th since Independence. The census process will be carried out in two phases. The first phase, covering house listing and housing census, will be conducted from May 1 to June 14.

Self-enumeration online option from May 1 to 15

During this phase, citizens will have the option to fill in their details online through self-enumeration on the official portal between May 1 and May 15. Subsequently, enumerators will conduct door-to-door visits and collect data using a mobile app.

The second phase, which involves population enumeration, is scheduled for February 2027.

Training for tehsildars, officials held from March 4 to 6

In preparation for the exercise, training sessions were conducted from March 4 to 6, 2026, at the district collectorate’s planning hall for 15 tehsildars, 16 chief officers, and officials from the Panvel Municipal Corporation.

A total of 69 field trainers have been appointed for Raigad district. These trainers will, in turn, train 5,098 enumerators and 863 supervisors at the taluka and municipal levels. Training sessions were also held in April under the guidance of Master Trainer Prakash Sankpal, Sub-Divisional Officer (Karjat), and Coordination Officer Harish Jadhav.

Officials assured that all information collected during the census—including details such as age, gender, education, and occupation—will be kept strictly confidential and used solely for statistical and developmental planning purposes.

“Census is the foundation of a nation’s overall development. Citizens of Raigad district should actively participate in this national exercise and provide accurate information to support the administration,” Jawale appealed.

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