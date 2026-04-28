Maharashtra Right To Services Act Revolutionary For Citizen Empowerment: Palghar Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Describing the Maharashtra Right to Public Services Act, 2015 as a revolutionary tool for citizen empowerment, District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar stated that the law is a vital pathway to making administration more transparent and accountable.

Presiding over the ‘Right to Services Day’ celebrations at the District Collectorate’s Planning Committee Hall, Dr. Jakhar highlighted how the act ensures that government services are delivered with efficiency and integrity.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials including Zilla Parishad CEO Manoj Ranade, Additional Collector Bhausaheb Phatangare, Resident Deputy Collector Subhash Bhagade, and several other department heads and administrative staff.

Strengthening Accountability and Time-Bound Delivery

During the program, Dr. Jakhar emphasized that receiving government services within a stipulated time frame is now a legal right of every citizen. She noted that the state is increasingly leveraging digital platforms to fulfill this mandate.

Under the provisions of the Act, every public authority is legally bound to notify its list of services, the designated officers responsible, and the fixed timelines for delivery. The Collector pointed out that the Act includes a robust grievance redressal mechanism.

"Citizens have the right to appeal if services are denied or delayed. Furthermore, there are penal provisions for officers who fail to comply, which has significantly improved administrative efficiency and responsibility," said Dr. Jakhar.

Pledge for Integrity and Digital Accessibility

As part of the celebrations, all attending officers and employees took a formal oath to maintain honesty, transparency, and promptness in their dealings with the public. They committed to a work culture free from delays, obstacles, and corruption.

To further simplify the process, the Collector urged residents to utilize the Aaple Sarkar portal (https://aaplesarkar.mahaonline.gov.in). This portal allows citizens to apply online for various services, track their application status, and access dispute resolution facilities seamlessly.

Awareness via SMS Campaign

Marking the occasion, the district administration has also launched an SMS awareness campaign to inform the public about their rights. The message encourages citizens to obtain notified services within the legal time limits via the Aaple Sarkar portal.

The event concluded with Dr. Jakhar presenting Certificates of Appreciation to several officers and employees in recognition of their exemplary dedication to service delivery. This celebration reaffirms the Palghar district administration’s commitment to a citizen-centric, dynamic, and transparent governance model.

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