POSH Act Awareness Workshop Held At Alibag Medical College To Promote Workplace Safety, Gender Sensitivity | AI

An awareness workshop on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act was held at the Government Medical College, Alibag, on April 23, aimed at promoting workplace safety and gender sensitivity.

Olava Social Organisation collaborates with medical college

The workshop was organised by Olava Social Organisation, Pen, in collaboration with the institution. It witnessed the presence of senior faculty members and medical professionals, including Dr. Bhavana Bharambe, Dr. Santosh Haralkar, Dr. Nazia Khan, Dr. Santosh Waghmode, and Dr. Rupali Kavitekar, along with a large number of professors, doctors, and staff.

During the session, experts provided guidance on key issues such as health, social responsibility, and women’s safety. Emphasis was laid on creating awareness about women’s rights, ensuring a safe workplace environment, and fostering social sensitivity.

Programme conducted under Dean Dr. Purva Patil's guidance

The programme was conducted under the guidance of Dean Dr. Purva Patil and organised through the Internal Complaints Committee of the institution.

Resource persons Najuka Gurav, Sheetal Thakur, and Jyotsna Gavand explained various aspects of the POSH Act through practical examples and interactive discussions with participants.

The event was compered by Social Service Superintendent Namrata Ransing, while Social Service Superintendent Harsha Jadhav delivered the vote of thanks and expressed commitment to organising similar initiatives in the future.

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