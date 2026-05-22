Raigad Fort Trek Route To Remain Closed On May 30-31 Ahead Of Shivrajyabhishek Celebrations

Raigad Fort | Twitter/@desi_thug1

Navi Mumbai, May 22: The Raigad district administration has announced a complete closure of the pedestrian route to Raigad Fort on May 30 and 31 to facilitate disaster management and safety measures ahead of the Shivrajyabhishek celebrations scheduled next month. However, the ropeway service to the fort will remain operational during the two-day period.

Safety measures ahead of celebrations

The Shivrajyabhishek ceremony will be celebrated at the fort on June 6 as per the calendar date and on June 26 according to the traditional Hindu tithi, with thousands of Shiv devotees and several dignitaries expected to attend the event.

In view of the anticipated crowd, Raigad Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority Kishan Jawale issued orders to temporarily shut the trekking route used for ascending and descending the fort.

Officials said the move was necessitated following a fatal incident during the 2023 Shivrajyabhishek celebrations, when a person died after being hit by rocks falling from a steep cliff below the Mahadarwaja area. To avoid a recurrence, loose rocks and boulders from the cliff will be removed before this year’s celebrations.

Rock-removal work to be carried out

The rock-removal operation will be carried out by trained rappellers from Durgveer Pratishthan on May 30 and 31. Authorities said the pedestrian route is being completely closed during the operation to prevent any risk to visitors and trekkers.

The district administration has directed the Executive Engineer of the Road Project Division, Mahad, and Durgveer Pratishthan to undertake the work with necessary precautions.

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The Raigad Police have also been instructed to deploy adequate police personnel at Chitta Darwaza, Nane Darwaza and near the Shirkai Temple area along the trekking route for security and crowd management.

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