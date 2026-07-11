Raigad Floods Damage Power Lines, MSEDCL Restores Electricity For 9,500 Consumers After 4-Day Effort |

Torrential rain, flooding and strong winds triggered the collapse of electricity infrastructure in parts of Raigad district, leaving nearly 9,500 consumers without power after a 22 kV high-tension line snapped and several electricity poles were washed down near Rave village.

The disruption occurred at around 6 pm on July 6, when incessant rainfall and stormy weather damaged the 22 kV feeder supplying the Sai Section through the Seema Creek area over the Patalganga River. The situation worsened after multiple electricity poles near Rave collapsed under the impact of floodwaters, cutting off power to Kelavane, Dighati, Kasarbhat and Rave villages.

MSEDCL Teams Reach Flood-Hit Areas By Boat For Repairs

The damaged infrastructure was located in a flood-hit creek where fast-flowing water, high tide and submerged access roads severely hampered restoration efforts. With roads rendered inaccessible, MSEDCL teams reached the affected locations by boat before wading through waist-deep floodwaters and mud to trace the fault.

Officials said the restoration was carried out in phases due to the hazardous conditions. Repair teams worked through the night to restore the damaged 22 kV line, enabling electricity supply to resume in Kelavane, Dighati and Kasarbhat, benefiting around 5,500 consumers.

The restoration of Rave village proved more challenging as the collapsed poles were located in an area where tidal currents remained too strong for immediate work. Engineers were forced to wait until water levels subsided before beginning reconstruction.

Rave Village Power Supply Restored After Replacement Of Damaged Poles

On July 9, MSEDCL erected three new electricity poles and commissioned three distribution transformers, restoring power to around 980 consumers. Restoration continued the following day, and by 7 pm on July 10, the remaining damaged poles had been replaced, reconnecting the last 220 consumers in Rave village.

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With the completion of the repairs, electricity supply was fully restored to all 9,500 affected consumers under the Sai Section.

Senior officials, including Bhandup Circle Chief Engineer Sanjay Patil, monitored the restoration throughout the operation and visited the flood-hit sites. The work was coordinated by officials from the Pen Circle, Panvel Rural Division and Panvel-II Sub-Division, with support from technical staff and residents of Rave village.

MSEDCL Chief Engineer Sanjay Patil said the restoration was carried out despite extremely challenging weather and flood conditions, adding that restoring electricity to consumers at the earliest remained the utility's highest priority even during natural disasters.

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