KEM Hospital Only BMC Facility With Digital Payments; No Rollout Plan For Other Civic Hospitals

KEM Hospital | Prashant Narvekar

Mumbai: KEM Hospital remains the only Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run hospital to offer digital payment facilities. At the same time, no initiative has been taken to introduce the system at the civic body's 16 peripheral hospitals and five specialty hospitals, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was informed.

In a written reply to an unstarred question raised by MLAs Amol Patil and Murji (Kaka) Patel, the BMC said UPI-based payments have been introduced at KEM Hospital under the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS). The process of implementing HMIS has been initiated at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion Hospital), but digital payment services are not yet operational there.

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No Tender Initiated For Digital Payments At Other Hospitals

The civic body clarified that no tender process has been initiated to roll out digital payment facilities at B.Y.L. Nair Hospital, Dr R.N. Cooper Hospital, the 16 peripheral hospitals, or the five specialty hospitals under the Secondary Health Services department.

The BMC, however, acknowledged that digital payment facilities help reduce long queues at cash counters, repeated visits by patients and relatives, and the inconvenience of arranging exact change. Despite the Centre's push for cashless transactions under the Digital India initiative, the facility remains limited to KEM Hospital among Mumbai's civic healthcare institutions.

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