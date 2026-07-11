Maharashtra Medical Council Still Awaits New Body Over 70 Days After Election Results | File Photo

Mumbai: More than two months after the results of the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) elections were declared, the state government is yet to constitute the new council, leaving the medical regulatory body under an administrator and delaying key decisions related to doctors' welfare, patient complaints and the registration of new practitioners.

After nearly a decade, elections to the MMC were held on April 26, with 60 candidates contesting for nine elected seats. The results, announced on April 29, saw the Indian Medical Association (IMA)-backed MMC panel, led by Dr. Santosh Kadam, secure eight of the nine seats.

However, despite the election results being declared more than 70 days ago, the new council has not been formed as the state government is yet to appoint the remaining members required for its constitution.

State Government Yet To Appoint Nominated Members

The 18-member council comprises nine elected members, five members appointed directly by the state government and four ex-officio members representing different state health department entities, including the Director of Health Services and the Director of Medical Education and Research (DMER).

According to Dr. Kadam, the DMER has already forwarded the file for constitution of the council to the state government.

"The file has been sent by the DMER, but the government is yet to finalise the names of the nominated members. We are waiting as several important works of the council are getting affected," Dr. Kadam said.

He said a large number of issues concerning doctors and patients remain pending, while the process of registration of newly qualified doctors also needs to be expedited.

MMC Has Been Under Administrator For Four Years

The delay assumes significance as the MMC has been functioning under an administrator for the past four years. The previous council, elected in December 2016, completed its five-year tenure in 2021, but elections due in 2022 were repeatedly postponed after the state government dissolved the council.

Following a directive from the Supreme Court in January this year, the election process was finally completed within a stipulated three-month period.

Once the state government appoints the remaining members, the full council will elect its office-bearers, including the president, vice-president, secretary and other members of the governing body.

Confirming the delay, Dheeraj Kumar, Secretary, Medical Education and Drugs Department, said the process of constituting the council is underway.

"The file is under process for constituting the MMC. We hope the council will soon be constituted after the names of all nominated members are finalised," Kumar said.

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