Raigad Flood Alert: Heavy Rain Pushes Amba & Kundalika Rivers Above Danger Level; Authorities Issue Warning | File Pic (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai: Two major rivers in Raigad district breached the danger level on Sunday morning following incessant rainfall over the past few days, prompting authorities to closely monitor the flood situation across the district.

According to the Raigad Irrigation Department's flood control cell, the Amba River at the Nagothane barrage in Roha taluka was flowing at 9.30 metres at 8 am, exceeding its danger level of 9.00 metres.

The Kundalika River at the Dolwahal barrage, also in Roha taluka, touched 24.00 metres, crossing its danger mark of 23.95 metres.

The Patalganga River at Lohop in Khalapur taluka was flowing at 21.40 metres, above its warning level of 20.50 metres but below the danger mark of 21.52 metres.

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Meanwhile, the Savitri River at Bhoighat Mahikavati Temple in Mahad was recorded at 4.60 metres, well below its warning level of 6.00 metres, while the Ulhas River at Dahivali in Karjat stood at 42.50 metres, below the warning level of 48.10 metres. The Gadhi River near the Government Rest House in Panvel was flowing at 3.75 metres, significantly below its warning level of 6.00 metres.

The district continued to receive heavy rainfall, with the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours recorded in the Patalganga basin at 250 mm, followed by 245 mm in the Ulhas basin, 195 mm in the Gadhi basin, 152 mm in the Amba basin, 130 mm in the Kundalika basin and 121 mm in the Savitri basin.

The Irrigation Department said the flood situation is being monitored round the clock and appealed to residents living along riverbanks and in low-lying areas to remain alert as more rainfall has been forecast.

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